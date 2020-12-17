Tomorrow belongs to us: Rémy (Liam Baty) faces death!

A home jacker attacks the inhabitants of Sète in Tomorrow belongs to us. Remy will be in danger of death in the rest of the episodes.

For several days, the inhabitants of Sète have been on edge in Demain belongs to us. Victor thinks Remy is the burglar and might want to kill him soon. Please note, the article contains spoilers.

Rémy is more than ever in danger in Tomorrow belongs to us. A few weeks ago, a man stole the money from Solenne’s kitty at the Spoon. The stranger threatened Tristan with a knife and the bar manager complained.

The police are therefore looking for a home jacker who attacks all the inhabitants of Sète. However, they don’t have many clues other than the color of the assailant’s eyes. Besides, the thief might have come across stronger than him.

A few days ago, the home jacker broke into Victor’s place while Timothy and Lou were cooking. He stole 25,000 euros as well as a very important file. Since then, Victor is furious and does everything to find the thief and the file.

The businessman thinks Remy is responsible for the multiple burglaries and is pressuring him into Tomorrow is ours. Nevertheless, he might soon go too far and attempt to kill him.

Remy behaves strangely in Tomorrow belongs to us and gave Soraya an overpriced jewel. So Victor is convinced that the nurse is the one who enters the houses to steal. So he threatened him several times and Rémy went to the police station.

In the next episodes, the tone will rise a little more between Rémy and Victor. Indeed, Lou’s husband is going to threaten Rémy and the latter is going to see the lawyer in order to say a word about it. Lou will be very angry with Victor and want to know what is so crucial about the matter.

Victor will refuse to talk to him about it and will move up a gear in Tomorrow belongs to us. Timothy’s father could well have hired a henchman to scare Remy.

In the evening, the nurse will come home with Soraya after a romantic evening. Nevertheless, he will face a hooded man and the criminal will take out a cutter in order to kill him. Remy will therefore be more than ever in danger and could die trying to protect his sweetheart …



