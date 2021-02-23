Tomorrow belongs to us: Karim very happy to find Lucie!

Tomorrow belongs to us will accelerate this week. What to delight the fans then. Moreover, Karim seems very happy to find Lucie.

TOMORROW IS OUR OWN: KARIM RAVI TO FIND LUCIE

Lucie has been talked about a lot lately in Tomorrow belongs to us. It must be said that his abrupt departure was noticed. What to intrigue all the inhabitants of Sète then.

Indeed, after two years of absence, the young woman has made her comeback in the series. And the fans are therefore delighted.

And yet, the young woman does not return for very good news. Indeed, she is back following the death of a loved one. Ouch!

So, Lucie gathered at her grave. But that’s not all. Upon her return, the young woman was able to discover her replacement. And this meeting was explosive.

In short, Lucie’s return has changed everything in Tomorrow belongs to us. And things are not about to end.

Besides, in the next episode she will find the handsome Karim. She then joins Georges and discusses her best friend.

George then explains that the latter is not ready to forgive him. It must be said that Lucie disappeared overnight for no reason. Besides, she asks the handsome brunette to help her settle the situation with Victoire.

At the same time, Karim arrives. He is then very surprised to discover the ghost. He says, “Where have you been all this time? But what are you doing here? Are you back in Sète? ”

Lucie then replies: “For a few weeks, we’ll see. So the young woman could still surprise everyone in Tomorrow belongs to us. To be continued.