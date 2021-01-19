Tomorrow belongs to us: Clémentine faces a discovery!

In the next episode of Demain Nous Belongs, Clémentine will come across a corpse in the middle of a morning jog.

Viewers of Tomorrow Belongs to Us are getting used to it. The characters can encounter some very strange situations.

In the next episodes, it will be Clémentine’s turn. Indeed, the pretty brunette goes into the middle of the forest, before starting her day, to indulge in her favorite sporting activity: jogging.

So slender in the race, the young woman stumbles. However, it is not a piece of wood or a root that makes it fall. But a lifeless body.

Freaked out, Clementine – played by actress Linda Hardy – hurries to pick up her cell phone to call the police.

“I am near the Pierres-Blanches park, you have to come right away,” she ordered the young woman. It must be said that she did not expect such a macabre discovery.

But to whom can this lifeless body in Tomorrow belongs to us? At the moment, we don’t have the answer yet. We will have to wait a little bit …

TOMORROW BELONGS TO US: GOOD NEWS

In Tomorrow belongs to us, there are obviously not very funny plots. But there are also happier events.

As we revealed to you this Monday, January 18, Judith and Chloe could soon make peace. The teenager is reportedly about to return to live with her mother.

And for good reason, the pretty brunette with pink locks will be tired of being woken up at dawn by Flore, Alex’s sweetheart. His morning sport has the gift of irritating him!

So, “at the end of her life,” Judith complains to Souleymane. Very frank, the young man from Tomorrow belongs to us advised him to return to live with his mother. To be continued …