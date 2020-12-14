Tomorrow belongs to us: Ben violently attacks Sacha!

In Tomorrow belongs to us, Ben violently attacks his father, Sacha! Don’t panic, we’ll tell you more right away!

In fact, this last one will totally go wild in the next episodes of Tomorrow belongs to us. Yes, he will even be violent towards his father, Sacha!

Ben totally goes crazy in Tomorrow belongs to us. And for good reason, the young man can not forgive his father, the accident that killed his mother.

So, when he finds out that Ash made his own video to boost Solenne’s money pot, after he asked her to do nothing, Ben is angry.

So he arrives at the Spoon and tells him his 4 truths. Indeed, the young man reproaches him for a totally egocentric attitude.

Sacha tries to defend himself, but in vain, Ben is beside himself.

So much so that he will even be violent. Indeed, while his father tries to calm him down, Ben gives him a violent head butt. Ouch!

Yep, their father-son relationship is not going to get any better!

In short, business to follow!



