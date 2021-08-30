Tomorrow belongs to us: after the death of Odysseus, Amanda (Marion Christmann) leaves the series

Odysseus: Are the writers of Tomorrow belongs to us sadistic? We can ask ourselves the question. While the death of Odysseus during the recent hostage-taking in Sète is still difficult to digest for many fans, this upheaval will lead to the departure of an emblematic heroine of the TF1 series: Amanda, played by Marion Christmann .

In recent weeks, the casting of Tomorrow belongs to us has been marked by many departures, starting with those of Juliette Tresanini (Sandrine), Marie Catrix (Morgane), Théo Cosset (Arthur) and Dembo Camilo (Souleymane). And unfortunately for the fans, the bleeding doesn’t look like it will stop.

Amanda is leaving Sète

While viewers still cannot recover from the recent death of Ulysses – played by Sébastien Capgras, we now learn that this death will snowball into the absence of Amanda, her companion, new intrigues of the series. In a long message posted on her Instagram account, Marion Christmann – the interpreter of this iconic heroine, sadly confirmed that it was time for her to pack her bags.

“END CLAP …! For more than two years, I took great pleasure in embodying and developing this character, confessed the actress, who did not hide having vibrated thanks to the stories imagined by the authors. A lot has happened in two years … Amanda, a bubbly, funny, mischievous and emotional but endearing nurse, in search of love. After suffering a few heartaches, overcoming rape and surviving a collapse in a cave, she will have finally found her great love “.

An actress happy with her experience

Yes, where one would have thought that the writers were going to stage Amanda’s new life without Ulysses, her fight to regain a taste for life, which could have been exciting and moving to follow, the authors have therefore obviously preferred to turn the page rather than write the rest.

What to disappoint the actress? If Marion Christmann confesses that her heroine was not the luckiest in Sète, “It is true that she did not have a pot”, she has absolutely nothing to regret. On the contrary, she made it clear, she only keeps the positive, “But it was for my greatest pleasure because as an actress, all these stories and emotions to play were a real gift” and fully savor this enriching experience, “It was an incredible adventure, such a crazy shooting rhythm but so formative! And it’s also full of beautiful encounters that I will not forget”.

