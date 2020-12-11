Tomorrow belongs to us: a character is coming to Sète!

In Tomorrow belongs to us, a new character, rather mysterious, will land in Sète! Don’t panic, we’ll tell you more!

We’re all fans of Tomorrow Belongs to Us! Yes, in a few years, this soap opera has established itself as the benchmark of TF1 in terms of series. Crazy, right?

Indeed, every evening, young and old follow the adventures of our favorite heroes. Unbelievable !

In fact, Tomorrow Belongs to Us is such a hit that the series now has its own spin-off.

Yes, Here Everything Begins, which follows the daily life of former DNA characters, has been broadcast for several weeks now on TF1. Very cool !

And frankly, the characters Here It All Begins, just like the ones in DNA, are just awesome!

Yes, we are fans of Rémy, Noor, Chloé but also Sofia!

And guess what: you’ll soon be able to experience a brand new character in Tomorrow is Ours! Yes, Sète will welcome a new inhabitant!

In any case, this is what seems to reveal a spoiler excerpt unveiled by TF1.

Indeed, while having lunch with Arthur at the Spoon, Anne-Marie laments the fact that it is difficult, at her age, to meet new people.

And fate will, it seems, take her at her word.

Indeed, a man, seated at a few tables, gently points out to her that their dishes have been reversed.

So who is this mysterious man? What is he doing in Sète? And will she meet him again quickly?

To find out, we’ll have to watch the next episodes of Tomorrow belongs to us!

But frankly, we can’t wait to learn more about this brand new character! We keep our fingers crossed to quickly find it on the screen!



