TomoChain shook hands with the Vietnamese government

In Vietnam, the Ministry of Education and Training reached an agreement with TomoChain to process diplomas and certificates on the blockchain.

Vietnam’s Ministry of Education and Training has signed a deal with Singapore-based smart contract platform TomoChain to store student records on the blockchain.

According to the statement made by TomoChain today, all diplomas and certificates received by high school and higher education students in Vietnam will be uploaded to the TomoChain blockchain as per the agreement, making it transparent and immutable. In the statement, it was noted that the qualifications are currently managed by education and training institutions, and this causes prolongation of verification processes in recruitment.

Vietnam Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Van Phuc emphasized in his statement on the subject that diploma and certificate management is an issue that needs to be solved with technology.

Vietnam’s national blockchain initiative will undoubtedly be an important milestone. Several countries and educational institutions have so far made various attempts to store student records on the blockchain. In 2017, such an experiment was conducted in Malta, and that same year the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) also issued 100 diplomas on blockchain as part of a pilot program.

It is stated that in the cooperation of the Vietnamese government and TomoChain, nearly 1.5 million diplomas will be processed into the block chain in the first place.



