Tomb Raider Trilogy, release date leaked in Microsoft Store

The Microsoft Store apparently leaked the launch of Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy, bundle of the franchise that will include Lara Croft’s three most recent games, this past weekend. According to the list, the definitive version should come out on March 18 for all consoles, bringing lots of extra content for fans.

According to a screenshot shared on the MP1st website, Microsoft anticipated an official announcement by Square Enix by listing the re-release of Tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider and Shadow of the Tomb Raider, now in a single package with their definitive versions. After the repercussion of the leak, the company ended up removing the content from the store, but you can check the images below.

“With all the definitive content for each game, this trilogy promises dozens of hours of breathtaking exploration, challenging puzzles, and struggles for survival with Lara by becoming the tomb raider she was destined to become,” says the description on the website, confirming that all expansions already launched for games will be part of the Survivor edition.

Microsoft did not comment on the technologies present in possible versions of Xbox Series S / X, so everything indicates that the games should be playable via backward compatibility on the new generation consoles, perhaps with improvements in loading time and performance.

So far, nothing has been confirmed by Square Enix, so it remains to wait until the company issues an official statement.