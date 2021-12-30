Tomb Raider Trilogy, A New Free Game On The Epic Games Store

Tomb Raider Trilogy: The Epic Games Store is offering the latest free game as part of their 2021 holiday promo. The chosen one is the modern Tomb Raider collection. Epic Games Store unveils its new free game as part of the Christmas in-store campaign. Tomb Raider Trilogy is the chosen one this week, who will take over from Salt and Sanctuary. The Adventures of Lara Croft, developed by Crystal Dynamics, will be available at no additional cost until January 6 at 17:00 (CET).

When you complete the redemption, it will be linked to your profile in the client forever. We must remind you that it is the full version, that is, you will not find restriction of any type of content.

Epic Games Store free game tomb raider trilogy

Being a compilation of the last three installments, we leave you with what you can expect in his latest adventure: Shadow of the Tomb Raider. “Be one with the jungle: outnumbered and ill-equipped, Lara must take advantage of the jungle in her favor. She attacks by surprise and disappears like a jaguar, camouflaging yourself in the mud and unleashing panic among enemies to wreak havoc, ”explains her editor, Square Enix. “She lives the final chapter of Lara’s origin story, in which she becomes the grave robber that she is destined to be.”

In the link below you will find Rise of the Tomb Raider. To download Tomb Raider and Shadow of the Tomb Raider you must go to their respective profiles.