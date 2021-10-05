Tomb Raider Reloaded: Lara’s Mobile Game Is Already In Early Access

Tomb Raider Reloaded: Longtime Tomb Raider fans may not be so happy to know that Lara Croft’s next adventure will be on mobile. Tomb Raider Reloaded, a top-down version of mobile tomb exploration, is already in early access in some countries, such as Canada.

In addition to the video above, which shows how the gameplay of Tomb Raider Reloaded will actually be, we also have the report of a Resetera user who played the game and brings more details of its mechanics.

The post is signed by krae_man, who explains that the title brings all the mechanics you would expect in a mobile game, listing:

Tickets to be able to play that come back over time or you can pay to restore right away

Watch ads to retry a stage or to skip timeouts

Several different currencies

loot boxes

Daily log in bonus