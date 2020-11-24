Tomb Raider Reloaded arrives in 2021 for mobile devices

Square Enix and independent developer Emerald City Games announced, on Monday (23), Tomb Raider Reloaded, free-to-play game exclusively for mobile devices.

The reveal, made through a teaser, shows the return of the exploration of dungeons and tombs for the franchise, as well as the return of the protagonist Lara Croft in her classic costume for the game series, with a totally reworked look for a chibi animation. . Check out the video below.

So far, nothing has been disclosed about the main plot of the game, the mechanics of tablets and smartphones, or whether there will be any microtransaction system due to the game being free.

Tomb Raider Reloaded will be released in 2021 for Android and iOS.



