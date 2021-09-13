Tomb Raider: Hayley Atwell Will Play Lara Croft In The Netflix Anime

Tomb Raider: Netflix has announced that the anime Tomb Raider will feature Hayley Atwell (Captain America: The First Avenger) as Lara Croft. The casting of the actress famous for her work as Peggy Carter in the Marvel movie theater universe was confirmed by a Twitter streaming profile, which highlights that the series will follow events shown in the franchise’s latest games — though it doesn’t provide details about the plot. .

As such, the attraction will be a continuation of Square Enix’s game trilogy, which began in 2013 and concluded in 2018 with Shadow of the Tomb Raider. The original story revolves around the iconic early-career archaeologist, portrayed as a young, inexperienced adventurer—voiced by Camilla Luddington (Grey’s Anatomy). That premise also served as the inspiration for the movie Tomb Raider: The Origin, a big-screen reboot starring Alicia Vikander.

Remember that the character was played by Angelina Jolie in the first live-action incarnation and has already been voiced by Shelley Blond and Judith Gibbons in the initial games of the franchise, which emerged in 1996. Next, Keeley Hawes took over the role in the first reboot — composed by Tomb Raider: Legend (2006) to Tomb Raider: Underworld (2008).

The Netflix anime will be made by Powerhouse Animation, a studio that recently signed a contract with streaming to produce animated shows — having as their first project Masters of the Universe: Saving Eternia. The series does not have its premiere yet.