Tomb Raider fan remakes the original game in 2D

When the first Tomb Raider game was released in 1996, it was an important milestone at the dawn of 3D gaming, which also introduced the world to Lara Croft. Being one of the sources of inspiration for Uncharted games, the iconic Core Design title is still causing a stir, especially since the series was rebooted in 2013. Although the parts were usually three-dimensional, one fan decided to remake the first part. like a 2D game.

As GamesRadar noticed, a user under the nickname Delca posted on Twitter a short video about his project, which shows OG Tomb Raider from a different point of view. The video shows what is essentially an educational section of the upcoming remake of the 2D platformer. So far, it’s pretty impressive, and even manages to keep the visuals of the source material in PS1 style. There is currently no indication of when this reinvention or perhaps a more appropriate “demake” will be released.

Interestingly, the original release is still in the spotlight after all these years, and this is not the only fan project that has appeared. Recently, someone decided to combine Super Mario 64 with Tomb Raider, in which the titled plumber finds himself in the world of Lara Croft. Considering that these two games are the same age as the other, released in the same year and both influenced the games of the 90s, it is logical that they gathered under one roof.

The remake that Delca is making, which also creates its own Tomb Raider levels, is just a small drop in the ocean of fan projects that take some favorite games and rethink how they will look differently. This includes transforming a modern release to look more like something that came out a few decades ago. There is another end to this, in which games that are perhaps a little outdated get a modern look, for example, one fan remakes the original Resident Evil on Unreal Engine 5.

As for the first Tomb Raider game, its impact on the industry cannot be underestimated, especially when you consider that it gave the gaming world one of the most important female protagonists, such as Samus Aran and Jill Valentine. It will be interesting to see a 2D remake of this beloved PlayStation release from Delca.

The original Tomb Raider was released in 1996 for PlayStation and Sega Saturn.