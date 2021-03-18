Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy, Xbox coming

Perhaps taking some players by surprise, the PlayStation Store and the Microsoft store made available on Thursday (18) a special package for Tomb Raider fans, entitled Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy.

The package in question features three games starring Lara Croft (Tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider and Shadow of the Tomb Raider), all in their definitive versions containing the additional ones that were released later.

If you’re interested, in both stores the game is offered with a 60% discount until April 2nd – that is, if you don’t have one or all of these games, here’s a good opportunity to add them to your library.