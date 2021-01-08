Tomb Raider: canceled 2006 game is discovered

As Tomb Raider fans may know, the franchise hides a real archaeological treasure in its history. This is a remake of Lara Croft’s very first adventure that Core Design itself was developing for the PSP, which should have been launched there in 2006.

Unfortunately, the game was canceled and the studio’s work seemed to be lost forever. At least until the end of last year, when a fan-made website called Tomb of Ash discovered and uploaded several game files, which was very close to being finalized. Check out a video of the remake:

You can play this adventure yourself and check out the work with your own eyes after downloading the files from the Internet Archive! Would you like that Lara Croft’s 10th anniversary celebration game to have been released on PSP? Comment below!