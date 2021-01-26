Tomb Raider 2: Lovecraft Country Misha Green takes over

In 2018, MGM restarted the Tomb Raider franchise in theaters, this time starring Alicia Vikander, Oscar winner for best supporting actress for The Danish Girl. A sequel received a green light shortly after the film’s premiere, but little has been said about it in recent months. Now, the production has gained a new name: Misha Green took over the script and direction of the second feature.

Green is the creator of HBO’s Lovecraft Country, which debuted a few months ago receiving rave reviews from critics and the public. Tomb Raider 2 will be his film directorial debut. The artist took over from Ben Wheatley, who had been announced on the job, but quit the project.

In addition to the new game heroine film, Misha Green has future projects with Netflix (The Mother), Warner (Cleopatra Jones) and Makeready (The Gilded Ones). It is not yet known when the filming of Tomb Raider 2 will begin. The idea was in 2020, but the pandemic delayed hundreds of projects. However, production should take place this year.