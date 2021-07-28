Tomb Raider 2: Alicia Vikander Hopes The Sequel Actually Happens

In a recent interview with ComicBook, the actress, Oscar winner in 2016, Alicia Vikander spoke about her expectations regarding the sequel to Tomb Raider: The Origin, released in 2018.

According to the artist, even with the coronavirus pandemic, the project must finally be confirmed, as Misha Green, creator of Lovecraft Country, was hired to work on a new story involving Lara Croft. “She is extremely skillful and competent,” Vikander said throughout the interview.

“But for now I can’t say anything about it, as the coronavirus pandemic has left a lot of doubts in the air,” revealed the actress, adding that she is excited to read the scripts and know if everything will materialize in the future. do everything in the best way possible”, he stated.

While Alicia Vikander’s optimism excites fans, there are some caveats about the process, which she herself highlighted, about the development of the project. It is worth remembering that previous rumors spoke about the sequel with great certainty, but the plans were not materialized due to unexpected delays caused by the pandemic.

Tomb Raider: Learn about the movie sequel with Lara Croft

Alicia Vikander debuted as Lara Croft about fifteen years after Angelina Jolie released Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, in the original) living the same character. Many fans and critics welcomed the production, making unavoidable comparisons of the two performers in their respective films.

Even so, a good part of the audience was anxious to know if the 2018 feature would have a sequel. To make everyone even more excited about this possibility, Misha Green used her official social networks to share with her followers what were her favorite Lara Croft moments in the video game franchise.

For now, there aren’t many details about what the sequel might cover, but the screenwriter released a very interesting title in May this year on Twitter. Tomb Raider 2 would be subtitled Obsidian.

So stay tuned for all this news!