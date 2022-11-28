Tom Welling Talks About a Funny Moment He Shared With Brendan Fraser About Renaissance

Brendan Fraser has had a great career renaissance moment and is rewarding the attention known as the “Renaissance.” This phenomenon is not limited to the world of cinema, because in the TV program for 2022, Fraser is also covered both in the last season of “Fatal Patrol” and in another series called “Professionals”. It was the latter that allowed Smallville veteran Tom Welling to contact the actor and even joke about reviving his career.

In the series, Welling and Fraser play against each other. What started as a lighthearted joke by Welling turned into a forward-thinking remark and a funny shared moment for both. Here’s how the actor from “Professionals” told this story:

I’m actually in New Orleans filming The Winchesters right now, and I joked with Brendan when this show came out that I’m really happy that professionals can help him with this big relaunch. [Laughs.] He had a good laugh about it. And yes, he’s doing a great job. I saw him about two weeks ago in New York, and now he’s really enjoying the moment. I am very happy for him, he is one of the nicest people you will ever meet.

In the CW series The Professionals, Brendan Fraser and Tom Welling are portrayed as two men who are part of a team trying to stop a global pandemic. Since the series was filmed before COVID-19, but released to viewers this year, Welling inadvertently saw the before and after phase of the actor’s turbulent turn in Hollywood. In their own way, the “Professionals” have also become the story of Welling’s rebirth, since it was his return to the network that helped him achieve great success.

This connection probably helped shape his interaction with Brendan Fraser, as their characters in “Professionals” are connected by common interests. This chemistry even seems to have changed the way Fraser billionaire Peter Swann got along with Tom Welling’s security expert Vincent Corbeau. Welling also said this while discussing the original script in an interview with TV Insider and how it transformed in the delivery:

All some kind of [shadow]. That’s why Brendan’s character and my character are kind of connected. When I first looked at the project almost five years ago, Brendan’s character was spelled out as very different. He just wasn’t a good guy. And then when Brendan came along, he contributed to it, and it’s so hard not to like him, right? Because he’s so cute, and that’s his genius.

Give another example of how cute Brendan Fraser is. At this time, during his Renaissance, such stories will only help to increase his credibility and, most likely, will bring him a few more concerts. And this, of course, is in addition to the hype that Fraser received for “The Whale,” in which some are already calling for an Oscar win in his favor. If that happens, perhaps the attention will bode well for the actor and Welling, as this hypothetical news could facilitate the start of the next season of “The Professionals.”

The Professionals are currently streaming online on the CW, with new episodes airing every Wednesday. Meanwhile, Tom Welling is starring in his role in the canon-breaking Supernatural prequel “The Winchesters,” which is currently airing on the CW on Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. As for Brendan Fraser, he can be seen in Max Original Doom Patrol if you have an active HBO Max subscription.