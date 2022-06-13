Tom Welling & Michael Rosenbaum Revisits “The Secrets of Smallville” for a new podcast

Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum reunite for Talkville, a Smallville rewatch podcast. “Secrets of Smallville” was broadcast for ten seasons on the WB and CW channels, starting in 2001. The series told the story of a young Clark Kent who was working to use his powers and find his place in the world before he donned the cape as Superman. Welling portrayed Kent in all 217 episodes of Smallville, and Rosenbaum played Superman’s greatest enemy, Lex Luthor, as a regular character on the series for season 7. They were joined by a cast that included Kristin Kreuk, John Glover, Erica Durance, John Schneider and Annette O’Toole.

According to Comicbook, Welling and Rosenbaum are scheduled to debut in Talkville on July 13. In the podcast, they will see how they review the whole of Smallville from the beginning before talking about each episode and telling jokes and behind-the-scenes details.

Link: Superman and Lois: Clark’s Story is more like Smallville than you Thought

Rewatch podcasts featuring the show’s stars have enjoyed success in the past. “Office Ladies” with Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey even recently led to a book by two actors. In addition, Rosenbaum has already achieved success in podcasting: his Inside of You series offers candid conversations with famous celebrities. This experience should be a great help. Welling and Rosenbaum’s new podcast isn’t the only “Smallville” project in development, as the actors have also teased an animated series. Smallville viewers hope they’ll have plenty of content and viewers will be able to dive back into the series with Welling and Rosenbaum when the first episode of Talkville airs in July.