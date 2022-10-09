Tom Welling has joined the CW’s Supernatural prequel series The Winchesters

Smallville graduate Tom Welling has joined the cast of the CW drama series “The Winchesters” from the “Supernatural” trio of Robbie Thompson, Jensen Ackles and Dannyl Ackles, Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios. This news was announced today by the producers of “Winchesters” and actors at New York Comic Con, where Welling unexpectedly appeared. The premiere of “Winchesters” will take place on Tuesday, October 11, on the CW channel.

Written and executive produced by Thompson, The Winchesters is a prequel to the long—running CW series Supernatural, centered on Dean and Sam Winchester’s parents, John and Mary. Told from the point of view of narrator Dean Winchester (voiced by Jensen Ackles), “The Winchesters” is an epic, unspeakable love story about how John met Mary and how they put everything on the line to save not only their love, but the whole world.

Welling will again play Samuel Campbell, who was originally played by Mitch Pileggi in Supernatural, the father of Mary (Meg Donnelly) and the patriarch of the Campbell Hunting family. Samuel taught Mary everything he knows. Rude and pragmatic, he is an experienced Hunter who prefers actions to words — and always either in his own way or on the highway. But when Samuel teams up with Mary and her friends to save the world, he will not only have to defeat the most dangerous monster he has ever encountered, but also mend a broken relationship with his daughter. Welling will first appear as Samuel Campbell in episode seven.

Jensen and Dannyl Ackles are executive producers through their Chaos Machine Productions banner as part of their overall deal with WBTV. Chaos Machine co-produces with Warner Bros. TV and CBS Studios. Glen Winter is acting as executive producer and director of the pilot project. David H. Goodman and John Showalter serve as executive producers.

“When we discussed casting Samuel Campbell’s iconic character, everyone felt it had to be someone who could step into the role and provide instant relevance and story,” said executive producer and showrunner Robbie Thompson. “Jensen and Dannyl came up with the idea of Tom Welling, and as soon as his name was mentioned, we all realized that he was perfect for this role. Tom is a fantastic actor and a wonderful person, and we are very happy to welcome him to the Winchesters and the Supernatural Family.

Welling became internationally known for his role as Clark Kent in the popular television series “The Secrets of Smallville”. He was the only actor in the series to appear in all 217 episodes, making him the longest-serving actor in history to play Superman. In addition to starring in the series, Welling also directed seven episodes of the series. His other television credits include roles in the films “Batwoman”, “Undeclared”, “Fair Amy”, “Lucifer”, and he also worked as an executive producer in “Hellcats” starring Eli Mikhalka and Ashley Tisdale. Next time, Welling will be seen starring in the new drama series The CW “Professionals”, and he has also signed up for the lead role in “Deep Six”, an action film written and directed by Scott Windhauser. Welling is represented by the Gersh Agency and Artist International Group.