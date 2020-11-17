Tom tries to hunt Jerry in New York

The famous duo Tom and Jerry is returning and, this time, to bring a lot of confusion to the cinema screens in Tom and Jerry: The Movie, which had its full trailer released by Warner Bros. today (17).

The film is a mix of animation and live-action, with the two classic animated characters interacting with real actors. The cast of the feature includes Chloe Grace Moretz, Michael Pena, Rob Delaney, Ken Jeong and Colin Jost.

The story of the film will take place in New York, with Jerry going to live in a famous hotel in the city, which ends up hiring Tom to remove him from the place, which will promote a big wedding.

But, of course, Tom’s job will not be that simple, since Jerry will do his best to stay with his stewardship won at the hotel.

Check out the trailer, full of confusion between the cat and the mouse:

Synopsis Of Tom and Jerry: The Movie

One of the most beloved rivalries in history is rekindled when Jerry moves to the best hotel in New York City on the eve of the “wedding of the century”, forcing the event organizer to hire Tom to get rid of the mouse, in Tom & Jerry: The film by director Tim Story.

The battle between cat and mouse threatens to destroy her career, marriage and even the hotel itself. But an even bigger problem soon arises: an ambitious and diabolical employee conspires against the three.

Tom and Jerry: The Movie is scheduled to hit theaters on March 5, 2021.



