Tom Taylor & John Sommariva Reimagined Peter Pan in Neverlander’s (Exclusive)

Screenwriter Tom Taylor and artist John Sommariva have teamed up to create Neverlanders, a new graphic novel for young people reinventing the myths of Peter Pan. Neverlanders will be the first part of a large series set in a harsh, reimagined world Peter Pan – Razorbill Publishing – Penguin Young Readers publishing. A new fantasy graphic novel for readers over the age of 12 will be released on August 30, 2022.

In a press release provided by Screen Rant, Neverlanders takes the basic idea of Peter Pan and updates it for the modern world, following a group of runaway children led by a girl named Bee. After Bee’s life is saved by a stranger called the lost boy from Neverland, Bee and her found family discover that the world of Peter Pan is real and misses its famous leader. As the young inhabitants of Neverland are threatened by pirates “from a strange new Otherworld,” Bee and her family “must team up with the foul-mouthed General Tinker Bell, discover their unique superpowers and costumes and lead a gang armed to death.” Toothy pirate fairies in a war that will change them forever.”

Related: Superman Fights Online Hate Groups in Essential Modern YA Story

Written by Nightwing, Injustice and Superman: the son of Kal-El’s scribe Tom Taylor, Neverlanders will depict the “violence and loss of innocence” of war against the backdrop of the violent fantasy of artist John Sommariv (Batman/TMNT, “Star Wars: Adventures”). art. At the same time, he takes an already classic story Peter Pan and fills it with a sense of relevance, touching on topics such as climate change and gun control familiar to young readers. His reinterpretation of the classic fairy tale will appeal to fans of the latest restarts of Star Wars and Ghostbusters.

While Neverlanders is intended for children aged 12 and older, an American writer about vampires and Batman Scott Snyder describes it as “the perfect book for anyone who is young at heart,” and the screenwriter of “Young Titans: Raven” and “Beast Boy Loves Raven” Cami Garcia praises its “diverse new cast.” characters that it’s impossible not to fall in love with.” In addition, Penguin Random House will send out an exclusive poster drawn by John Sommariva to everyone in the USA who pre-orders the book.

In the works of Tom Taylor, especially in such series as The Dark Knights of Steel, the contexts of fantasy and superheroes are often used to talk about the pressing problems facing the world today. Neverlanders is ready to contribute to these important conversations and attract a new audience. Indeed, there has never been a better time for graphic storytelling for young adult readers, and Neverlanders testifies to these unprecedented dramatic changes. Seeing that Tom Taylor and John Sommariva’s “Neverlanders” is the first installment of a big series, fantasy fans have a lot to expect from what could be the next great phenomenon of young people.