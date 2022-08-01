Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney argue about a set of “Vanderpump Rules” amid their divorce

Not on the same page. During the filming of the 10th season of “Vanderpump Rules,” Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney seem to be in the middle of some kind of relationship drama.

According to a video obtained by TMZ on Monday, August 1, the former couple argued while sitting alone at a kiosk at Schwartz and Sandy. In the footage, 39-year-old Tom and 35-year-old Katie did not look worried after the scandal. It is reported that the businessman flirted with another woman at night. Their fight was filmed by several cameras for the popular TV series “Bravo”.

The disagreement arose after Tom recently revealed that he was still afraid of meeting someone new after his divorce. “Of course not! [Dating] sounds terrible to me,” he told Us Weekly exclusively late last month. “By the way, I’ve been thinking about it a lot. The prospect of dating seems scary to me, and I’m afraid to go on my first date. I refuse to do that.”

At the time, the Minnesota native also spoke about a “major shift” in his personal life. “I’m just learning to be myself all over again. Not that I’ve ever been codependent,” he added. “I think it happens to some other actors as well. To relive how to exist in the world as one person, [it’s] strange. I feel dirty saying that.”

Katie, for her part, was more inclined to find a connection with someone new. “[I would like to] have fun, take a walk, flirt and maybe kiss guys,” she shared with us. “I can’t have a relationship right now. First of all, I haven’t even divorced yet.”

The host of the podcast “You’re Gonna Love Me” noted that she was looking for a casual relationship, adding: “Just someone who wants to kiss and have fun. Someone who doesn’t try to get too serious. A lot of [guys] are really young, and it’s fun too. I’m kind of in the cougar era. I’m 36, I can date a young man and a young man’s father. So I like it for me.”

Earlier this year, the Vanderpump Rules star announced her separation after more than a decade of hiatus.

“Well, this sucks,” the TomTom co—owner wrote on Instagram in March. “I’m not a victim. I won’t write a song that’s too sad. I fully respect Katie’s decision, and we had healthy and productive conversations about it. It would be much sadder if she decided to stay with me until she was happy.”

In a lengthy statement, Tom said that his “heart aches” as he faces the next chapter of his life. “How do I capture 12 years of love in a fucking canned Instagram caption. I’m not quite ready to use the D—word, [because] it’s too painful,” he continued. “We had some of the most blissful, romantic and fun moments that can only be in a human relationship. I’m talking about joy at ground level. She taught me so much about love and how to become a better partner.”

During her Us interview, Katie praised the couple’s ability to turn their marriage into a friendship. “It’s just removing one aspect of the relationship. You kind of just extract it, and then you stay with your friendship,” she clarified, confirming that it was still awkward to keep in touch with Tom. “We’ve been friends the whole time we’ve been together.”