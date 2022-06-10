Tom Petty Said They “Kicked the Shit Out of Him” for the Way He Looked

Tom Petty started making music when he was a teenager in Florida. He performed in and around his hometown of Gainesville and gained fans. Although they achieved success on the Gainesville music scene, not everyone was a fan of Petty. He explained that because of his appearance, he was sometimes beaten both at concerts and at home.

Tom Petty grew up in Florida.

Petty grew up in Gainesville, Florida. His family had lived in the south for generations, but he began to look to California as an escape.

“Los Angeles is a TV city,” he told Men’s Journal. “It became my way out.”

He realized that music could help him in this.

“The minute I saw the Beatles on the Ed Sullivan show, a way out was found,” he said. “That was the way to do it. You get your friends and you are an autonomous unit. And you make music. And it looked like a lot of fun. It really spoke to me. I was a big Elvis fan, but I really saw in The Beatles that… here’s something I could do. It wasn’t long before bands were popping up everywhere in garages.”

Tom Petty said that in Florida he was beaten because of his appearance.

Petty was still in high school when he started playing in a band, so naturally his first concerts were held in Florida. He explained that because of his appearance, he risks being beaten up at performances.

“I’ve actually been beaten up a few times for no reason other than how I look,” he told Rolling Stone magazine in 2014. — Epics had a series of concerts, thanks to which they survived, in small towns. But it’s also where you got your ** ass kicked. A couple of times I was pressed against the truck of the group. Thank God, other band members have appeared.”

Petty explained that this happened at home.

“My father and I were constantly fighting. About long hair and clothes like me,” he told Paul Zollo in the book “Conversations with Tom Petty.” “It looked really weird. It looked really bizarre at the time. That was before the hippies. It was so weird. I understand why this confused him. To see someone like me or the guys I was running with-we weren’t served in restaurants. They didn’t like it. Especially in the Deep South. And you can get your ass kicked if you’re in the wrong place.”

He explained that his father did not like to go out with him in public because he was shy. They would have “constant physical fights” when Petty was “kicking the shit out” of him. However, this did not affect the manner of dressing in any way.

“It was like we had a Beatles—style hairstyle, shoes and the clothes we were wearing,” he said. “We thought it was super-trendy and we liked it, but older people didn’t get into it at all, which we liked more.”

The frontman of The Heartbreakers considered himself a Californian

Despite his upbringing in Florida, Petty thought that both he and his band were products of California.

“I often see us included in the southern [rock]. But to be honest, when southern rock happened, for the most part we had been gone for a long time,” he told the LA Times. “I think we’re real Californians. I’ve been in California longer than I’ve been in Florida. Of course, the place where you grew up will always be deeply rooted in your soul. I don’t know, but sometimes it kind of hurts me that I didn’t participate in discussions about the music of Southern California. Heartbreakers have formed here. We’re really a band from Los Angeles.”