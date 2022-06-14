Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey says Their daughter thinks the late singer is “on tour”: she “doesn’t understand that he won’t come back”

Opening of The London Cabaret Club by Tom Parker in London, UK, May 4, 2016. Nick Harvey/Shutterstock

Tom Parker’s wife, Kelsey Parker, has spoken about her life with two children after the musician’s death earlier this year.

During an appearance on the British talk show Lorraine, which was broadcast on Tuesday, June 14, 32-year-old Kelsey spoke about her conversations with her 2-year-old daughter Aurelia Rose about Tom’s death. The Wanted band member died at the age of 33 in March after battling an incurable form of brain cancer.

“I was very honest, but she still talks about him every day and doesn’t quite understand that he’s not coming back,” she shared. “So I have to be very straightforward to say he’s not coming, that’s all. He’s dead and won’t come back.”

Kelsey, who also shared 20-month-old son Bodhi Thomas with her late husband, admitted it was a tough adjustment for her eldest child. “She’s a little bit like, ‘Well, you were on tour, so is he going to come back from this?’ She’s just really embarrassed about it,” the actress added. “She asks me about him every day. We have some change in Tom’s house, so she’ll see his wallet and say, “Oh, that’s Dad’s wallet!” And I’m like, “Yes, that’s Dad’s wallet.”

In October 2020, the artist “Glad you Came” announced that he had been diagnosed with stage IV glioblastoma, an aggressive cancer affecting the brain and spinal cord. “Hi guys, you know that we have both been silent on social networks for several weeks now, and it’s time to tell you why. There is no easy way to say this, but unfortunately I have been diagnosed with a brain tumor, and I am already undergoing treatment,” Tom wrote on Instagram at the time. “After much thought, we decided that instead of hiding and trying to keep it a secret, we will give one interview in which we can outline all the details and let everyone know the facts in their own way.”

The X Factor alum added at the time: “We are all absolutely devastated, but we will fight this to the end. We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity, and together we will raise awareness about this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options. It will be an uphill battle, but thanks to everyone’s love and support, we will win.”

Less than two years later, Kelsey confirmed her husband’s death. “It is with a heavy heart that we confirm that Tom passed away peacefully today, with his whole family by his side,” she captioned a black and white photo of Tom on Instagram in March. “Our hearts are broken, Tom was the center of our world, and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence. We are sincerely grateful for the outpouring of love and support and ask everyone to unite so that Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children.”

The rest of the Wanted members also released a statement via the band’s official Instagram account: “Max [George], Jay [McGuinness], Siva [Kaneswaran], Nathan [Sykes] and the whole Wanted family are devastated by the tragic and premature loss of our bandmate Tom Parker, who passed away peacefully today at lunch surrounded by his family and comrades by group. Tom was a wonderful husband to Kelsey and the father of Aurelia and Bodhi. He was our brother, words cannot express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts.”