Tom Ogden of Blossoms Will Open a New Bar in His Hometown of Stockport

Blossoms frontman Tom Ogden has confirmed plans to open a new bar in his hometown of Stockport.

Together with his wife, salon owner Katie, Ogden is going to turn an abandoned building in the Lower Hillgate area of Stockport into a Bohemian Arts Club.

Cocktail bars will be located on the first and second floors of the establishment, and the Bohemian barber shop will be located on the first floor.

In an interview with local newspaper The Manc, Ogden said: “We’ve been lucky enough to visit some incredible bars around the world, and we’ve always dreamed of opening our own. When we found this charming little establishment in our hometown of Stockport, we realized that we had found a pearl.”

“It has been a long process of repairing the hall, but we are getting closer to it, and in 2023 we will open the doors and look forward to welcoming everyone who drinks or drinks,” he continued.

The bar currently has no launch date other than “early 2023,” but fans can register on the Bohemian Arts Club website to be aware of their opening plans.

Blossoms have just completed a massive UK and Ireland tour in support of their fourth studio album, Ribbon Around The Bomb.

At their Brixton Academy show, the band was joined on stage by Mel C of the Spice Girls and Rick Astley, and in Manchester Blossoms teamed up with Liam Frey of The Courteeners for “Not Nineteen Forever” and “Please Don’t”.

Blossoms also confirmed the details of two large-scale concerts that will take place next summer. The Stockport band will play at the Castlefield Bowl in Manchester on July 6, 2023 and at the Millennium Square in Leeds on July 8, 2023.

The exhibition in Manchester is supported by the recently reunited Inspiral Carpets company, and Miles Kane will support the group in Leeds. Tickets are on sale now.