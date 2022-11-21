Tom Meighan Claims Kasabian Tried to “Shut him up”

Tom Meighan accused Kasabian of trying to silence him during his time in the band.

The former frontman was fired in 2020 after it was revealed that he had assaulted his partner Vikki Ager. Meighan was sentenced to 200 hours of free labor and has since married Ager.

Earlier this year, Serge Pizzorno, who has since taken over as lead singer in the band from Leicester, told NME that the immediate consequences of Meighan’s departure were “terrible” and “completely heartbreaking in many ways”, both for the band and for himself. family. “After that,” he added, “it was like trying to put my life back together.”

“You have to understand [it] within the group, it’s deep,” Pizzorno continued. “There’s more to this story, but it’s one of those things where it’s our thing, and we’re going to keep it up, you know? Those [early] years were beautiful and always will be, but that was then, and this is now.”

Now, in a new interview for the James Hargreaves Guitar YouTube series, Meighan has accused the band of trying to silence him during his time in the band.

He said: “I felt like I was being watched. Serge has been eager and eager to become a frontman for a long time. In fact, I was put in a cage, released and put back in. A very, very selfish leader. What is, is.”

Meighan continued, “I actually signed a contract a few years ago. In fact, they discharged me from the group earlier, a few years ago. No one knows that. It’s all shh! They tried to shut me up so I wouldn’t talk and gave me some money to shut my mouth and never be able to talk about the band again. I just want to clarify this. It was because of the publication money.”

He continued: “They tried to wave a carrot because I needed money and I didn’t want to sign it. But if I had signed it, I would have been compensated and would never have been able to talk about the band again. It was Sergio’s wish. I think he fired me because I was the frontman for many years and I saw how it turned his head. He’s a very “me, me” person, and he wanted to be a frontman, and now he’s done it.”

He also said that now he is no longer in the group, “they should at least change the name.”

He went on to say that he had “incredible memories” when he was in the band.

Meighan added: “I will cherish them until I die. They’re my brothers, and they’re still my brothers, but at this point I just have to say what it feels like, and they were bastards, and that’s what it is.”

NME has contacted Kasabian for comment.

After breaking up with Kasabian, Meighan releases music and tours as a solo artist.

Kasabian released their famous seventh album The Alchemist’s Euphoria without Meighan back in August.