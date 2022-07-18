Tom Holland’s Uncharted Release Date on Netflix Postponed

The release date for the Netflix movie Uncharted starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg is unexpectedly delayed by more than a month. Based on the Naughty Dog video game series of the same name, the new adventure adaptation tells the story of an experienced treasure hunter Victor Sullivan (Wahlberg), who hires a young thief Nathan Drake (Holland) to search for a legendary fortune that once belonged to Ferdinand Magellan. In search of gold in Uncharted, Drake and Sally must compete with the ruthless and powerful Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas).

After years of development hell and delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Uncharted was finally released in February this year. Despite mostly negative reviews from critics, the film became a hit among viewers and at the box office, collecting just over $ 400 million worldwide. This made Uncharted one of the highest-grossing video game adaptations of all time. Viewers (especially fans of the original game) were looking forward to the theatrical release of Uncharted, which was moved to a home release. Earlier this month, it apparently became known that the release date of Uncharted Netflix is July 15. However, now it looks like viewers will have to wait a bit to watch the action-adventure on the streaming service.

According to Netflix, the Uncharted release date has been pushed back by more than a month, to August 19. Since the movie had already started streaming in other regions earlier in the week, this delay seems to apply only to the United States. The release date of Uncharted was moved imperceptibly, without explanation from Netflix.

Uncharted is coming to Netflix due to Sony’s agreement with the streamer to release various games from 2022 to 2026. This does not include “Spider-Man: Home is Not” directed by Holland, as it was released in 2021, but there is an oft-seen meme -d Morbius, because it came out in theaters earlier this year. After streaming on Netflix, Uncharted is also scheduled to move to Disney+ after the initial window expires. Since Sony still doesn’t have its own dedicated service, these licensing agreements help the studio take advantage of streaming for some of its projects. It is also unclear at this point whether the delay in the release of Uncharted Netflix was a Sony directive.

Months after its theatrical release, Uncharted is still not immune from the curse of delays that has plagued its past. Just when many thought it would smoothly move to Netflix, Uncharted faced another inexplicable delay, upsetting subscribers who had planned to watch the movie last weekend. For those who can’t wait to watch the movie on Netflix on August 19, Uncharted can be purchased on Blu-ray, DVD and digital format, which include an hour of special features, and can also be rented on LDPE.