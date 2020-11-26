Tom Holland’s “Cherry” movie release date confirmed

The directors shared the photos, from the new Vanity Fair issue, on Instagram while confirming that the film will open in theaters on February 26, 2021 and then on Apple TV + on March 12.

Welcome to a peek inside Cherry’s world created by the @Russo_Brothers and inspired by the best selling novel of the same name. Cherry is a darkly humorous, coming-of-age story featuring @TomHolland1996 and @ciarabravo. In theaters Feb 26, and on the @AppleTV app on Mar 12. pic.twitter.com/4jtQMwbTwN — AGBO (@AGBOfilms) November 24, 2020

Cherry tells the story of a former army doctor struggling with extreme post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), who falls into addiction and commits crimes such as robbing a bank. It is based on Nico Walker’s semi-autobiographical novel of the same name.

The script was written by the Russos’ sister Angela Russo-Otstot and Jessica Goldberg. Speaking about the movie to Vanity Fair, Joe said that: “It travels a great distance over a period of 15 years.”

“The movie is divided into six chapters that reflect those different periods, and each has a different tone. It is shot with different lenses, as well as different production design. One has magical realism. Another chapter is absurd. Another is horror. .. It is crude in its tone. Because it is a character with existential crisis “.

Meanwhile, last month in the Netherlands it was confirmed that filming had finally started on the third Spider-Man movie.

Tom Holland has been pretty busy lately, having also worked on the Uncharted movie with Mark Wahlberg, sharing the first photo of himself dressed up as treasure hunter Nathan Drake in October.

Unsurprisingly, the film’s release date has been pushed back multiple times due to Covid-19, but it’s set to finally hit theaters next summer.

