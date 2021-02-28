Tom Holland worried about his performance in Uncharted

Tom Holland, who will play the character of Nathan Drake as the lead role in the movie adaptation of the famous Uncharted series, expressed his concern about portraying Drake, albeit a bit. While Holland stated that he has not yet watched the finished version of the movie, he also mentioned that he may have made important mistakes.

Tom Holland obsessed with his appearance in the movie Uncharted

In an interview with magazine magazine GQ, the young actress said she was concerned that her performance in the Uncharted movie would be affected by her anxiety over her appearance. “There were some things that influenced my performance in the movie,” says Holland. It was simply like I was under a spell. Because I wanted to look like a great action hero, I said to myself “I have to play the toughest guy, just like Mark Wahlberg.”

On the other hand, Holland stated that he had learned important lessons from the movie, and he understood that the important thing is that I leave a mark from the stage and that it is not to show the bulging biceps by going through the stage. Speaking of the fact that these kinds of moves are a mistake, the young actor said, “I will probably never do such things again.”

The long-awaited action adventure will bring the story of Nathan Drake, the protagonist in the video game of the same name, to the big screen. In the movie that Tom Holland will portray Drake, Mark Wahlberg brings the character of Victor “Sully” Sullivan to life. Supporting actors include names such as Antonio Banderas, Sophia Taylor Ali and Tati Gabrielle. The shooting of the film, which was completed in October, was delayed due to the coronavirus. The movie, which is expected to be released on July 8, 2021, is the new vision date of February 11, 2022.