Tom Holland Wants To Continue Working With Charlie Cox On Spider-Man And Daredevil Together

Tom Holland: The well-known actor admits that working with Cox on Spider-Man: No Way Home was a great experience that he wants to take further in the future of the MCU. Tom Holland, the well-known actor who has played Spider-Man in the UCM in recent years and whose future in the cinema seems more than assured after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home (and the words of those responsible for Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios), has admitted in a recent interview that he would be delighted to continue working alongside Charlie Cox on future projects that feature Spider-Man and Daredevil together. This has been revealed by the British actor to The Hollywood Reporter.

Street superheroes

And it is that one of the many surprises of Spider-Man: No Way Home at the level of cameos or appearance of characters (and their interpreters) from other franchises was the rumored presence of Charlie Cox from the Netflix series Daredevil as Matt Murdock, all this through a fun scene in which Marvel Studios recovers one of the most beloved characters and actors from the Marvel series on the streaming platform. And Tom Holland was delighted with it.

“Working with Charlie was very exciting. I’m a huge fan of the Daredevil series and I think Charlie is a great actor. He’s done a terrific job with his character, and even though it’s a small cameo, he obviously anticipates the future of what could be. That scene was really a great performance job,” says Holland.

“We rehearsed the scene together, sitting at the table. It was great. It was kind of like an acting course because I was working with someone I admire so much and Charlie was hilarious. It was great to see him come back as a character that I’m really a fan of. I can’t wait for Spider-Man and Daredevil to team up again, “concludes the actor, pointing to a possible crossover between the two in future projects, as has happened in the comics on countless occasions.

And although the presence of Charlie Cox as Daredevil in any specific Marvel Studios project has not yet been confirmed, Kevin Feige himself announced not long ago that they had the actor to continue being the devil of Hell’s Kitchen in the UCM.