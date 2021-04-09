Tom Holland to star in new Apple TV series

Tom Holland (Spider-Man) was chosen to star in the series The Crowded Room, an anthology commissioned by Apple TV +.

The season will be an adaptation of the book “The Minds of Billy Milligan”, based on real events. The plot follows the character Billy Milligan (Tom Holland), who was the first person to be acquitted of a crime due to Dissociative Identity Disorder. The role should be the actor’s first role on TV after the 2015 Wolf Hall miniseries.

The script and production will be handled by Akiva Goldsman, who won an Oscar for the film Uma Mente Brilhante in 2001, and Holland will also be one of the executive producers of the project. There is still no information about the rest of the cast.

Recently, the actor starred in another Apple TV + production, the film Cherry, directed by the Russo brothers.

The production is expected to feature 10 episodes in the first season and will be a co-production between Apple Studios and New Regency. There is no preview yet.

