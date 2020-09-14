Tom Holland: “This is everything I can dream of happening”

The British actor reveals through an Intagram Live that filming is progressing well; he is very excited about the result.

The filming of the Uncharted movie “is going really well,” says Tom Holland. The young British actor, known especially for his role as Peter Parker (Spider-Man) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has been declared in a digital meeting with his audience through Instagram Live the current state of the film and the sensations that For now, it prompts him to embody Nathan Drake.

According to Holland: “The filming of the movie is going really well.” After numerous delays, reboots, director changes and decisions that have postponed the launch of the recording sessions, including the hopeless health situation of COVID-19, it is time to get going for its premiere in July. 2021. “The movie is like … it’s like everything I dreamed it would be,” he says. “I mean, I don’t know, guys, if you’ve played [Uncharted] games, but I was a huge fan of the video game, and this is going really well,” he ends in that regard.

July 16, 2021, Uncharted movie premiere

It is not the first time that Holland raises the expectation (and expectation) deposited in this film of the Sony license. Already at the beginning of the year, the actor assured that it was one of the most powerful scripts he had ever read.

We’ve also learned in other ways that it will be inspired by Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and has a closed and definitive cast of actors, with names like Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas, Tati Gabrielle, Sophia Ali and Ruben Fleischer.

Holland’s roadmap next year 2021 for the premiere of Spider-Man 3 on December 17, 2021, which will continue in the UCM after the agreement between Marvel and Sony for the temporary continuity of Spider-Man in said universe; as well as the Uncharted movie, which will be screened in theaters a few months before, on July 16 except for last minute changes.



