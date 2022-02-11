Tom Holland Shows His Skills Playing Uncharted… And It Goes Wrong

Tom Holland: The actor, who plays Nathan Drake in the Uncharted movie, plays out the famous chase scene from Uncharted 4… and dies over and over again. Nowhere is it written that to make a movie based on video games you have to be an expert in them. Nobody is going to demand that Tom Holland prove that he has all the platinum trophies in the Uncharted saga before playing Nathan Drake. He has nothing to do with it and is as ridiculous as he sounds. But still, having heard him say over and over again how much he loves the games in the series and how he enjoyed passing them around during the Spider-Man shoot, you’d expect some command savvy on his part.

However, in a promotional interview with youtuber jacksepcticeye, the actor was offered to replay Uncharted 4, specifically the so-called “best chase in the saga”, and the result has been as dire as it is fun. Holland racks up kill after kill and refuses to accept that the game is on normal difficulty. See for yourself:

To be fair, Holland has already made it clear on previous occasions that he is not a regular and that he is not very good at video games. All in all, the situation is still reminiscent of when CD Projekt assured that Keanu Reeves loved Cyberpunk 2077 and he replied that he had never tried it. You know, advertising and stuff.

This does not take away from how nice and entertaining the interview turns out to be, in which the actor himself shares some interesting data. Since Uncharted 4 was his first foray into the saga until they tried to capture that same chase on the big screen (without success), going through his relationship with Nolan North (the actor behind Nathan in video games) and the added difficulty of play the character compared to that of Spiderman.

In the last few hours we have also learned that Holland was running as the new James Bond in a pitch in which he proposed to make a film about the origins of 007, with a version of the character according to his age. That didn’t work out, but it ended up leading to the current Uncharted movie (for which you already have our review available).