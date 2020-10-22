Tom Holland reveals new details of “Spider-Man 3”

The charismatic actor, has brought out the date on which he will join the filming of the new production of Spider-Man, he will soon return to action

The talented and loved by the British actor public, Tom Holland, recognized worldwide for playing the favorite hero of many: “Spider-Man”, is filming in Spain, although at the moment, everything seems to indicate that it is for the filming of “Uncharted ”, The new film based on the video game of the same name.

But that is another issue, this time, we will pay full attention to a recent conversation that the young actor had with his parents, through Patreon, where both Dominique (his father), as he himself, were drawing the new and upcoming plans for Tom.

From the moment the film of the conversation was online, Marvel fans made sure that the audiovisual content reached all possible social networks and platforms, because, as we well know, they are constantly looking for crumbs of information in when it comes to upcoming movies and the blanks can be filled in easily, indicating that Tom Holland is going straight from one movie to the next.

“It’s good that we can play because once we go to Spain and Atlanta, I won’t be able to see you,” Dominic Holland mentioned to young Tom in the aforementioned video.

To which Tom quickly wanted to intervene, but then something unexpected happened, it turns out that Tom’s mother, Nicola Frost, decided to interact in the conversation and bring an important message to her husband: “Listen Dom, get on a plane because You won’t see Tom until March. Hopefully you can come back at Christmas. ”

This action carried out by the mother, caused all fans of the arachnid hero to understand that Tom Holland would begin filming the third installment of Spider-Man at the beginning of the following year, just when he finished filming the production in which he is currently working. in the company of the emblematic Spanish actor Antonio Banderas.

In addition, the new installment of the hero is giving rise to the rumors of the participation of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, and we knew the supposed condition that the first Spider-Man would have put to participate, although, for now the only one that is confirmed is the Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, who after the irreparable loss of Iron Man could be his new mentor.

It should be remembered that Spider-Man 3 was being filmed in New York City, with a secondary production unit, capturing visual effects plates and general stage shots, perhaps those scenes will be used for advertising posters, or it could be that It didn’t take long for the filming to finally begin.

It is known that the rest of the production will take place in Atlanta, a very popular destination, and apparently the favorite for Marvel Studios productions, which include Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

And as we know, Tom will soon fly to Georgia, to start giving life to his beloved character, a film that we can presumably enjoy in the final stretch of next 2021, unless things change, for some extra reason, such as another health contingency. global… hopefully not the case.

It is important to mention that, “SpiderMan 3” is scheduled to be released to the big screen on December 17, 2021, and as a curious fact, the new movie “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, which may be intimately Linked to “Spiderman 3”, it is scheduled for March 25, 2022.



