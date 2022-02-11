Tom Holland Reveals His Favorite Video Games, What Is He Playing Now?

Tom Holland: The British actor explains how he is finding free time to play during the promotional tour for the Uncharted movie; February 11 in theaters. The Uncharted movie lands only in theaters this February 11. Tom Holland, known for his role as Peter Parker in the Spider-Man films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is also Nathan Drake in the big screen adaptation of the PlayStation hero. On the occasion of the promotion of this blockbuster, Holland visits Spain and, more specifically, the Royal Theater in Madrid, where he has answered questions from the media. Speaking to FreeGameTips, these are his favorite and most anticipated video games.

Hogwarts Legacy, the most anticipated of him; Uncharted 4, his favorite

“I would say my favorite video game is probably Uncharted 4. I really enjoyed Skyrim; The Last of Us was also a game that I thought was fantastic. And Jak and Daxter is one of my favorite games”, he begins by saying. While he may not play as much as he would like, he is known to be a Harry Potter fan; he is what he most expects for the remainder of the season.

“On the other hand, I’m very excited about the new Harry Potter game coming out [Hogwarts Legacy]. I love video games. But actually, I don’t have a single favourite.”

Being in the middle of a promotional tour is preventing Holland from dealing with his free time with video game entertainment, but that is what portable consoles are for, always available when needed. What we did not expect is that he was playing, in the middle of 2022, with a PS Vita, a platform that we hold special affection for: “In fact, I am playing Uncharted right now on PS Vita, PlayStation sent me one, it has been very nice to be able to play while on tour. I have been enjoying it in my free time. I don’t really have much free time though. I am very busy”, he finishes.

Uncharted opens only in cinemas from Columbia Pictures, Arad Productions, Atlas Entertainment and PlayStation Productions this February 11 in cinemas throughout Spain.

