Tom Holland new years resolution was short-lived

Tom Holland’s attempt to stay dry in January only lasted 12 hours. One of the resolutions of the ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ actor for the year 2021 was not to drink alcohol for a month, so the widespread “Dry January” .

However, the Hollywood star admits that his resolve quickly weakened, along with the rest of his family. Tom shared a tweet from his father, Dominic Holland, who posted: “Got off dry January embarrassingly early, but we have a full house – it’s cold and dark outside.” The 24-year-old actor then retweeted the post and admitted, along with a crying laugh emoji: “I was really fine … for about 12 hours”

Tom probably made the most of family time over the holidays as he will be busy with the third ‘Spider-Man’ movie for the next several months. The actor revealed in October – a month before production started – that he had received his new script, but after getting into trouble earlier because he accidentally revealed spoilers, he promised to keep quiet this time.