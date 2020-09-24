Tom Holland may play in “The Legend of Zelda”

They assure that Netflix has its sights set on Tom Holland to bring Link’s character to life in the live-action “The Legend of Zelda.”

And on the other hand it has already confirmed the series of “Resident Evil” and “Devil May Cry”, and now rumors suggest that the new objective of the platform is the live-action of “The Legend of Zelda”, where supposedly they want to Tom Holland to play Link.

This rumor emerged through the site “We Got This Covered”, where it was ensured that Netflix had its sights set on the 24-year-old British actor, to be the main protagonist of the adaptation of this successful video game franchise.

Tom Holland could star in “The Legend of Zelda”

Although it is also mentioned that the project on the live-action of “The Legend of Zelda” is among the first stages of its development, and although several media have confirmed the news, the truth is that no official announcement has yet been made about.

However, the journalist Grace Randolph from “GameRant” also confirmed the theory that Netflix wants Tom Holland to play Link, and although it is not yet known if the actor will accept the proposal, so far he is the favorite to star in this draft.

Netflix bets on video games

It is worth mentioning that so far Netflix has not made any comment about it, however the idea that Tom Holland interprets Link in the live-action of “The Legend of Zelda” has already generated great excitement among fans.

Recall that until now there is no guarantee that Holland will agree to work on this Netflix project, as the young actor is currently filming another adaptation of a video game “Uncharted”, which he will star alongside Mark Whalberg.



