Tom Holland Is “Absolutely Brilliant” In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Says Cumberbatch

Tom Holland: Benedict Cumberbatch praises the British actor’s update and looks forward to exciting moments in this third MCU movie of the character. Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to become an event for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The third movie of the wall-crawler in the MCU will be part of Phase 4 and will turn everything upside down with the activation of the multiverse. Benedict Cumberbatch, the actor in charge of playing Doctor Strange, has valued the acting skills of Tom Holland (Spider-Man), who in his third solo film – added to his appearances in Civil War, Infinity War and Endgame – seems to have shot his best shots as Peter Parker on this tape.

The multiverse will break into Spider-Man: No Way Home

Speaking to Esquire, Cumberbatch has praised the work of Tom Holland, who has completely gotten into character and has done an “absolutely brilliant” job. In his words: “When you are making those films, they are constantly moments not to believe it. I have not overcome the vertigo of working in front of Spider-Man. He’s really cool, ”he says, acknowledging that he feels like a dream every time he works on movies like this. I was with Tom Holland for a long time, who has been totally and absolutely brilliant ”.

In the absence of being able to see the highly anticipated second trailer, there are not a few characters confirmed for this second film; several of them corresponding to the previous sagas of Spider-Man far from the MCU, those of Sam Raimi and Marc Webb, starring Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, respectively. However, it is not confirmed at this time that either of them will appear on the screen … no matter how much it is an express wish of the fans. This week we have seen the latest official poster, with very recognizable characters that we prefer not to gut.