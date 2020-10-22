Tom Holland, first image in The Uncharted Movie

Tom Holland, who we know as Spider-Man, will star in the new The Uncharted movie. The first image of the young actor as Nathan Drake was shared.

We are used to the fact that games often find themselves on the big screen. Although the movies of the games and the games of the movies are not very good in general, the fans of the series always keep their hopes. Another production with high expectations is The Uncharted movie.

We already learned that Nathan Drake, the main character of the series, will be portrayed by young and talented British actor Tom Holland. Finally, Tom Holland shared a set photo from his Instagram account.

Nathan Drake sharing from Tom Holland

In the image Holland shared, we get an idea of ​​what Nathan Drake will look like in the movie. Holland’s sharing was the clearest visual of his role, although we’ve seen shots that show what we should expect in the movie in general.

Nathan Drake was, of course, a much older character than Holland in The Uncharted series. In the movie, we will encounter a younger version of the character. At least that’s what it looks like from the frame Tom Holland shared.

Holland had previously used the phrase “a very young, fresh approach to the character” for Drake, which he will play, when talking about the role. We haven’t encountered this version of Drake in games. Although the subject of the production is not disclosed, those who played the games expect the groundwork for what happened there to be prepared in this film.

The Uncharted team works in harmony

The names that give life to the characters in The Uncharted series generally have positive thoughts about each other as reflected in the media. Holland had previously said that Wahlberg would be a great Sully. Nolan North, who recently voiced Nathan Drake in the plays, made positive statements about Holland and said that the actor sat in the role “like a reflection in the mirror”. North had stated that he thought the young actor would be quite successful in the role.

The Uncharted movie will be released on July 16, 2021. Of course, this situation may change if the shooting is delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. How do you think The Uncharted movie will be?



