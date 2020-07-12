Tom Holland falls in love with his fans by modeling shirtless. The actor caused his fans’ sighs with this amazing photo. Tom Holland surprises his fans with a new selfie where he shows off his abs.

The actor is ready to resume his activities after the productions of some films were postponed due to the pandemic. Tom has a couple of pending projects, but he is already starting with the makeover for one of his characters, so he has taken care of his physique, we will tell you the details.

Through his Instagram account, Tom Holland shared a Storie, the actor’s new selfie showed him in a kind of gym; The actor sent a message to his partner Mark Wahlberg, (Dads’ War, Ted), with whom he will share credits in a new film based on the video game called “Uncharted”.

The photo Tom shared caused the euphoria of his fans, as the celeb was shirtless and wearing his incredible abs. Apparently, his change of image is part of his exercise routine to be able to play “Nathan Drake” , the main character in the plot.

Tom joked about matching his physique to Mark’s, as he is known for participating in various action tapes, so he is very committed to strengthening himself. Initially it was believed that the British would resume the recordings of “Spiderman 3”, as he shared photos after undergoing an examination to rule out any contagion.

Tom Holland with abs oh myyy pic.twitter.com/g1wNITmoz1 — carla | new BLINK (@fallongrande) July 12, 2020

Tom has conquered the hearts of his fans thanks to his role as “Spider-Man”, it is not the first time that he models without a shirt and his abs cause sighs . His good condition is also due to his talent as a dancer, something that has helped him perform the stunts of the arachnid.

“Spider Man 3” delayed production due to the covid, but once he finishes filming “Uncharted,” he is expected to put on the superhero costume again.

This year we've been being blessed with Tom Holland abs. Infinite thanks for letting us see this amazing sculpture 😌 pic.twitter.com/Rq1evb2NeK — yengst (@tomhsfilm) July 11, 2020

