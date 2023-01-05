Tatsuki Fujimoto’s manga “The Man with the Chainsaw” was a huge success, it sold more than 23 million copies, and it became one of the best-selling manga. “The Man with the Chainsaw” won the Harvey and Shogakukan Manga Awards thanks to the ubiquitous sarcasm, clever narration and mysterious characters.

Chainsaw man has given us some of the best anime fight sequences this year pic.twitter.com/Zc5z6TpOCi — Everything is Still Pending (@SageToji) December 28, 2022

When the manga is so good, it’s not hard to imagine that a TV series or a movie adaptation is probably just around the corner. In particular, one fan decided to draw a picture for the fans before the announcement, and they gave their all. And they chose none other than Marvel’s latest treasure, Tom Holland, for the role of the Man with the Chainsaw.

A poster with a star fan of “The Man with the Chainsaw” brings the best of Hollywood to the world of anime

If you thought Tom Holland was adding a star to the all-star cast, then you’re in for a surprise. Theartnation has created a great fan poster representing a Westernized version of the iconic Japanese manga. To begin with, they chose Tom Holland for the role of Dengi. Since Denji readily sells his body to the devil, and all for good reasons, we wouldn’t turn down Tom Holland to take on the role, given that all of his characters break the scale of good morale.

A fan poster depicts Zendaya as a Force. And looking at the red horns on the head of the Euphoria actress, it seems that she herself is the personification of Power. A complicated, but not very hidden detail of the fan poster is the inscription “Don’t die” on Tom Holland’s T—shirt, written in blood. And, of course, blond hair on his head. In addition, the poster created by fans depicts Margot Robbie as Makima, Ryan Gosling as Aki, Kristen Stewart as Jimeno and Mads Mikkelsen as Kishibe.

Will Tom Holland be suitable for the role of a Man with a chainsaw?

While the fan poster itself is a brilliant piece of art, choosing Tom Holland as the Man with the Chainsaw? Not so much. Holland is a wonderful actor, one of the most profitable in our time.

But if fans had accepted a pro-Western Man with a chainsaw at gunpoint, given that the scars from Netflix’s 2017 live action movie Death Note are still healing, it’s unlikely they wouldn’t have seen Tom Holland in the role of Denji. They said this in the comments to the amazing fan poster.

Do you want a live Person with a chainsaw? Let us know in the comments below.