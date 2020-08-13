Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson’s ‘Everyday Devil’ trailer

As we saw today, Netflix just confirmed the premiere of the second part of the fourth season of the animation Rick and Morty, which arrives with five more episodes and is now available in the catalog of the streaming service.

Now, the company has just released a trailer for a film of its production that will feature performances by Tom Holland (The Avengers: The Ultimatum; Spider-Man: Away from Home) and Robert Pattinson (The Twilight Saga; Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire) – The Devil of Every Day.

A police drama, the film tells the story of young Arvin (Tom Holland) who lives in the sinister city of Knockemstiff, Ohio – set in a period between World War II and the Vietnam War.

In the production, a profane pastor, played by Robert Pattinson, and a corrupt sheriff, played by Sebastian Stan (Captain America: the Winter Soldier and Captain America: the First Avenger) are one of the residents of the region, where young Arvin needs to deal with these and other sinister characters to save the one he loves most.

The film still features performances by Bill Skarsgard (It: The Part I and II thing; Deadpool 2) and Riley Keough (Mad Max: Fury on Wheels). The Devil of Every Day opens September 16 on Netflix.

While the film is not available, take advantage of the list of new content from Netflix, which were added to the streaming catalog from the last 10th, in addition to the new ones that will arrive until the 15th.



