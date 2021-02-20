Tom Hardy will be a detective in Netflix action thriller

Tom Hardy (Venom) will star in Havoc, the first film in the new partnership between Netflix and director Gareth Evans (Operation Invasion franchise). According to Deadline, the filmmaker who will lead the production would have signed an exclusive agreement with the streaming service to launch several titles in the coming years.

According to the information, the director and the platform were just waiting for confirmation of the actor’s entry in the project to announce the action thriller. The plot will follow an injured detective (played by Hardy) during a problematic drug movement.

After that event, he must fight to enter the criminal underworld and rescue the son of a politician. Such a mission promises to unravel a deep network of corruption and conspiracy across an entire city. Evans will also sign the script and produce the feature through One More One Productions, alongside Hardy’s production company Severn Screen.

It is worth remembering that the director and Netflix have already worked together on Apóstolo (2018), a horror film responsible for arousing the interest in developing more projects in partnership. However, Havoc’s release date has yet to be revealed.