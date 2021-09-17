Tom Hardy Hopes To Unite The Venomverse And The Spiderverse In The Future: “There Are Multiverses”

Tom Hardy: The famous actor is optimistic about the desired crossing of universes between Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios: “There are all kinds of canon to explore.” Venom: There will be Matanza, the new Sony Pictures film starring the Marvel symbiote, continues to be promoted before its next theatrical release on October 1 in the United States and, for now, on October 15 in Spain. For this reason, its top managers offer numerous interviews to the media, in which the interviewers do not miss the opportunity to ask about the future of the franchise and its possible intersection with the UCM. In this sense, Tom Hardy has been optimistic about a possible crossover between Venomverse and the Spiderverse, in addition to commenting on the great possibilities offered by the multiverse.

Crossing of arachnid universes in the cinema

This is how Tom Hardy recently expressed it, talking about the many possibilities that arachnid universes offer in the cinema: “With these things that now come three at a time, it is usually about making an initial structure or a group of films, and they will be made one, two and three, and it’s over. First, you establish a character. If people like it, then you take it on a trip. It’s like ‘wow, you have to go further’, or you go the side and build the world that you keep unraveling, “says the actor.

Although the most interesting statements about the possibilities of a crossover of universes come when he adds the Spiderverse and the multiverse to the equation: “There is a Venomverse, there is a Spiderverse, there are multiverses, there are all kinds of canon and lore and mythology to explore both laterally. as forward in time. I think with the right people and the right planning, and the feedback from the audience, and making the right decisions at the right time … Even with foresight to understand where things can go or want them to go, it’s all about of a combination of all that within the alchemy of what can come “