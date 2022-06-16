Tom Hanks yells at fans to “fuck off” after Wife Rita Wilson is Nearly Knocked Down

Getting protection. Tom Hanks stood up for his wife Rita Wilson when an excited crowd of fans made her almost fall during a recent walk.

Celebrity health problems over the years

While the couple were enjoying their time in New York, on Wednesday, June 15, a group of people almost knocked down 65-year-old Wilson. “My wife? Back to hell! Knock down my wife?! Hanks, 65, told the crowd, according to a video obtained by Page Six. The couple headed to their car as some fans tried to apologize for the incident.

The Oscar winner is currently in New York promoting his new film “Elvis,” directed by Baz Luhrmann and starring Austin Butler.

Hanks and Wilson first met in 1981 on the set of the movie “Bosom Friends”, when the actor was married to Samantha Lewis. After reuniting in 1984, Hanks and Wilson went public with their relationship two years later. His divorce from 49-year-old Lewis ended in 1987.

Timeline of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s relationship over the years

The director, who has a daughter Elizabeth, 40, and son Colin, 44, with his ex, exchanged vows with Wilson in 1998. In 1990, the couple had a son, Chet, and in 1995 their son Truman was born.

The Toy Story actor later revealed that he was in love with Wilson when she made her television debut as Pat Conway in The Brady Family. “Oh, from time to time I just upload it to YouTube. Everything she was in,” he told The Knot in 2016. “I was actually at my friend’s house when it was broadcast, and I remember thinking, ‘This girl is cute.’

The graduate of the “Good Wife”, for her part, told about her connection with Hanks, discussing the secret of their successful marriage. “It’s like everything,” she told Us Weekly exclusively in 2019. — We got married, we devoted ourselves to each other, we love each other and work hard on our relationship. … We not only love each other, we love each other very much, and we like being together, and we support each other, and we keep communication channels open. It’s always important.”

Hollywood’s Hottest married couples

Wilson also reflected on what attracted her to her husband when they first started dating. “We hit it off right away,” the singer said on the Kelly Clarkson show in April 2022. — First of all, I like good storytellers. So anyone who can tell a good story, I don’t mind.”

She continued, “Talking and eating are almost our entire existence. I love it. He makes me laugh all the time. He’s a really good storyteller.”