Tom Hanks told why “The Da Vinci Code” and other Robert Langdon films were “wonderful”

Tom Hanks, by all accounts, is one of our greatest living actors. He played many iconic roles, won more than one Oscar and, as a rule, found good roles in good films that critics love. He’s an actor who has generally avoided being on the set of a blockbuster franchise, but there was one exception: he played Robert Langdon three times in films based on Dan Brown’s books, such as The Da Vinci Code. According to most critics, it wasn’t Hanks’ best watch, and Hanks seems to agree, calling the films “nonsense.”

“The Da Vinci Code” and its two sequels — “Angels and Demons” and “Inferno” — are not the most reviewed works of the actor. However, they are among his highest-grossing works, and “The Da Vinci Code” is the highest-grossing Hanks action movie in the world. There is often a clear dividing line between films created for commercial success and those that are “art,” and Hanks admits to EW that these films were largely commercial efforts and he doesn’t seem to have a very positive opinion of them now. Hanks said…

God, it was a commercial enterprise. Yes, these Robert Langdon sequels are nonsense. The Da Vinci Code was bullshit.

The Da Vinci Code was the biggest book in the world in the early 2000s, so it was inevitable that it would be filmed. To see Tom Hanks in the lead role was a bit unexpected, since we had never seen him in such a summer popcorn movie before. It certainly worked, as the film collected a lot of money at the box office and spawned a couple of sequels. The most recent, Inferno, was released in 2016.

Tom Hanks doesn’t seem to hate movies and doesn’t regret making them. He calls them “a delightful scavenger hunt,” but it seems he definitely understands what these films were and what they weren’t. And Hanks has no problem making films that are more box office-oriented than anything else. There is a place for this, but the actor says that in the end Langdon’s films did not become “good commerce.” He continues…

There is nothing wrong with good commerce if it is good commerce. By the time we made the third one, we proved that it wasn’t such a good commerce.

Inferno still earned $220 million worldwide on a $75 million budget, mostly due to international success, so it wasn’t exactly a flop, but Inferno struggled at the box office and was certainly a big drop compared to Da Vinci’s 758 million box office. Code. This is what you call “good trading”.

So if you were hoping that Tom Hanks and company would adapt a Robert Langdon book that they missed, it’s unlikely. It seems unlikely that Tom Hanks will be involved in another major commercial venture again. It’s unlikely that we’ll see him in Marvel or Star Wars movies, but who knows. It could have happened.