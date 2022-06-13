Tom Hanks talks about two moments in his career when he realized that he could finally do what he wanted in Hollywood

Tom Hanks’ Hollywood career has become an occasion for the admiration of many young actors. He has worked in every genre and won every award in the world. He has come a long way from the beginning of his sitcom “Sidekicks.” Hanks spent his early career creating comedy after comedy. While they feed his pockets and family, by the end of the 1980s, the two-time Oscar winner began to get tired of filming comedies. But there was a seismic shift in his film career in the 1990s. The Elvis star recalled two moments in his career when he realized that he could finally do what he wanted in Hollywood.

Sure. Hanks’ heyday in the 1980s was filled with classic comedies like “Splash,” “The Big One,” and “Money Pit,” to name just a few. He also openly talked about his mistakes during that period. But the acting legend was ready to show the moviegoers his range. Hanks decided to stop accepting romantic comedy scripts after their successful launch. At the same time, director Penny Marshall came to him about the little-known project “Their Own League”. Actor Sally told how meeting Marshall changed his views on his career.

But I was lucky that my sense of self and thirst for creativity grew at the same time. I’ve played enough romantic roles in enough movies and experienced enough compromises to say, “I’m not even going to read these scripts anymore.” So then you insist on something that more reflects the artist you want to be. When Penny Marshall came up to me in Their Own League, I said, “Penny, this is written for a guy who’s older than me. The character is over 40, and he is washed. She said: “That’s why I want you. Because this guy was supposed to be great until he turned 40, and he didn’t become one.” Before that, the director had never told me something like, “Come up with a reason why you’re 36, you’re broke and you’re running a women’s baseball team.” And then, Katie, lock the door! I’ve been looking for more of this since then.

Leave it to a dreamer like Penny Marshall to see beyond the brilliance of a romantic comedy. The risk on Hanks paid off, as Jimmy Dugan of “Their Own League” is considered one of his best performances. After the success of the historical sports drama, Hanks won a consecutive Oscar for Best Actor for his dramatic roles in Philadelphia and Forrest Gump. The career shift paid off for him when the 1990s came. In his interview with the New York Times Magazine, Hanks recalled the true moment when he realized that he could start risking his acting career.

Another case that happened in the 90s was when Richard Lovett of C.A.A. asked: “What do you want to do?” No one asked me that question either. People have always said: “What do you want to do with this opportunity?” But what do you want to do? I said I would like to make a film about Apollo 13. It was the first time I said, “This is the type of artist I want to be.” skips. There are movies that just don’t work, and if something that doesn’t work exhausts you, you’re finished.

Fortunately, the acting veteran was supported by his agent to take a chance. By the 1990s, the two-time Oscar winner had earned the right to take risks after years of safe but attractive films. As Hanks noted, after shifting his focus, there were both successes and failures. Viewers saw his range in dramas (“Saving Private Ryan”, “Apollo 13”, “The Green Mile”) and comedies (“What You’re Doing!”, “A Letter to You”). He even took up animation in the films “Toy Story”. At the same time, he began producing and directing a large number of film and television projects.

Of course, since then his career in cinema has continued to develop and develop. In addition to the role of Colonel Tom Parker in “Elvis,” Tom Hanks will debut other films in 2022, including the Disney adaptation of “Pinocchio.” He even returned to his television roots in his acclaimed 1883 cameo. Things won’t slow down in the near future, as more Hanks-related projects are in the works. So there’s still a lot to be done from the Oscar winner.