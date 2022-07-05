Tom Hanks reacts to the fact that Lightyear replaced Tim Allen, and the “Toy Story” spin-off competes with Elvis

Tom Hanks and Tim Allen made their way into the hearts of generations thanks to the films “Toy Story”. However, now everything has changed, as the new Pixar Lightyear movie, although influenced by these films, is not actually part of the Toy Story universe. Tim Allen does not voice Buzz Lightyear, which disappoints Tom Hanks because he was apparently looking forward to meeting face-to-face with his old friend at the box office.

CinemaBlend recently spoke with Hanks, who plays the infamous Colonel Tom Parker in Baz Luhrmann’s new movie “Elvis.” Our own Sean O’Connell asked Hanks what it would be like to speak out against a Buzz Lightyear movie in theaters, and Hanks made it clear that he’s as confused as anyone why Tim Allen isn’t voicing Buzz this time, even though, after all, he’s just happy people going to the movies again. Hanks explained…

How about this? Actually, I wanted to meet Tim Allen face-to-face, but they wouldn’t let Tim Allen do it. I don’t understand it. That’s the thing – if only people would return to the cinema. I want to go back to the theater with a bunch of strangers and leave with something in common. That’s what I want to do and I’m going to watch a movie with him [Allen] – I’m looking forward to it.

The whole “Lightgod” is a “movie about the character on which the toy is based”, which has practically become a meme, this is a rather unusual way to expand the franchise, although in fact only a few films, such as Toy Story, managed to do this. Regardless of the rationale, there are many fans and friends of Tim Allen who just don’t understand why to remake Buzz’s voice. Tom Hanks is clearly one of them. Allen himself also expressed his confusion about not being returned.

It is unclear when Tom Hanks will be able to see Tim Allen in the cinema again. His only major upcoming project is the next installment of the Santa Claus franchise, but it will be a mini—series for Disney+, so it won’t be on the big screen.

And as far as box office receipts are concerned, Lightyear is currently ahead of Elvis at the box office domestically, but this may not last long. Lightyear was out for another week and performed worse than we expected from Pixar from the very beginning. Elvis isn’t the biggest blockbuster, but he’s doing well in theaters right now and may eventually overtake Lightyear.

Perhaps viewers have just gotten used to watching Pixar movies on Disney+ after three consecutive releases in streaming mode. Maybe the hype around Lightyear will finally subside when the film returns home.