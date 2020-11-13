Tom Hanks’ New Production Comes Directly to Netflix

Starring Tom Hanks, the film reunites Hanks and director Paul Greengrass, who last worked together on the hit Captain Philips in 2013. Paul Greengrass also worked on the 2018 Netflix original movie, July 22.

Based on the 2016 novel by Paulette Jiles, the film is set after the Civil War and follows a veteran who agrees to travel the United States to give birth to a girl.

The film was originally with Fox 2000 before the Disney / Fox merger, who downloaded the film at Universal, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic affecting theatrical releases, it is unable to make a global release.

Variety reports that Netflix has acquired the international rights to the film, but does not elaborate. At the moment, it is believed that everywhere outside the United States the film will join Netflix, but it is unclear if that will happen in December 2020 or early 2021.

News of the World is just one of the many new features Netflix has made this year, but it’s Universal’s first. He has acquired several Paramount films, including The Trial of the Chicago 7 (which was released globally) and SpongeBob to the Rescue (The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run)

It’s also not the only Tom Hanks movie this year to be sold. Earlier this year, Apple TV + paid for Greyhound, though Tom Hanks said it was heartbreaking to see the film skip its theatrical release.



